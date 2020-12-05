“Ice Seguerra shares dream he had of his late father”

Singer Ice Seguerra took to social media to share a dream he recently had of his late father, Decoroso ‘Dick’ Seguerra.

Singer Ice Seguerra took to social media to share a dream he recently had of his late father, Decoroso “Dick” Seguerra.

On Instagram, Ice shared a photo of his father, and in the caption wrote: “I finally dreamt of my dad.”

“Nasa isang town kami, buong pamilya kasama ang mga kamag-anak (pati pets). Sobrang traffic so kailangan ko mag-detour sa loob ng simbahan. Nagulat pa ako, meron silang malaking lion sa loob ng rectory. Mabait naman yung lion so nakalabas kami nang buhay. Tapos, papunta kami sa isang outdoor restaurant, nandun mga pamilya, naghihintay,” he narrated.

“Tapos nakita ko si Pogi,” he went on. “Malusog na siya ulit. Kasama niya ibang mga kapatid niya, tapos kumakanta at nagkukwentuhan. Namumulutan pa nung isdang niluto ni mama ko. May toyo’t kalamansi pa akong nakita. Siyempre nakikain na rin ako.“

Ice said his father looked “so comfortable and happy” in his dream.

“Kumandong pa ako [sa kanya]. Ang saya nang kuwentuhan, lahat nagtatawanan. Pansin ko lang, ang daming dogs. Kaya ang saya lalo,” he said.

“But at the center of it all, si Pogi. I can never forget his smile, simple pero iba. He looked very happy,” he added.

Having seen his father happy, despite it all being just a dream, Ice said he woke up feeling comforted.

“I don’t know what heaven looks like. But maybe heaven isn’t about clouds and angels,” he continued.

“It’s about being with people we love, eating our favorite food, doing our favorite thing with our favorite people, surrounded by our pets, and finally being at peace. That’s my kind of heaven and I know my dad is there,” he said.

The father of Ice passed away last November 15 after battling prostate cancer.

Previously, the “Pagdating ng Panahon” hitmaker said that despite the challenges brought by his father’s illness, the ordeal has brought them closer as a family and paved the way for past conflicts to be addressed.

