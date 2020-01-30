Icehouse Are Paying Homage To Their Debut Album At St Kilda Festival With ‘Icehouse Plays Flowers’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 31, 2020

Aussie synth-pop legends Icehouse will be paying homage to their debut album Icehouse (released when the band were still known as Flowers) with a special ‘Icehouse Plays Flowers’ concert as part of St Kilda Festival next month.

The band will bring their iconic 1980 debut to life the main stage of the festival on Sunday, 9th February for the 40th edition of Australia’s largest free music festival.

The timing couldn’t be better, with this year commemorating both the 40th year of St Kilda Festival along with 40 years since Icehouse released debut, featuring singles like ‘Can’t Help Myself’, ‘We Can Get Together’, ‘Walls’, and its title track.

But it’s especially appropriate considering Iva Davies and co – in their original incarnation as Flowers – played the first-ever St Kilda Festival way back in 1980.

The 40th-anniversary edition of St Kilda Festival also sees the likes of returning acts The Black Sorrows, Stonefield, Kylie Auldist, Busby Marou and The Kite String Tangle.

Elsewhere on the lineup are local favourites like Alice Skye, DRMNGNOW, Huntly, Jade Imagine and Press Club.

“This year is a very special milestone and we couldn’t think of a better way to commemorate 40 years of the festival than to bring back an iconic band who played at the very first St Kilda Festival,” says Port Phillip Mayor Bernadene Voss about the inclusion.

“Icehouse fans span all generations and this performance will bring back some much-loved nostalgia.”

In its 40-year history, St Kilda Festival has hosted a total of 1524 artists across multiple stages, with a combined total of nearly 2000 performances. In that time, they’ve gotten nearly 10 million punters through the gates – a target they’re expected to meet in 2020.

Check out the other artists playing and find out more about St Kilda Festival here.

[embedded content]

St Kilda Festival 2020

Sunday, 9th February

St Kilda Foreshore, St Kilda