iClick Interactive Announces Successful Completion of Campaign to Boost Tourism in Southern Kansai, Japan

HONG KONG, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today announced the results of a recent partnership with the Japanese government agency JIEDO (Japan International Economic Development Organization) to help the prefectural governments of Osaka and Wakayama attract more Chinese tourists to the relatively less-travelled southern Kansai region by leveraging iClick’s multichannel network and KOL marketing strategies.

The campaign lasted from January to February 2020 and was a strong success, achieving 197% of the guaranteed level of engagement in just two months. The campaign achieved a total of 49,845 engagements (defined as the combined number of likes, comments or shares), greatly surpassing the guaranteed number of engagements of 25,250, and attracting over 2 million views.

JIEDO chose to partner with iClick due to the company’s intimate knowledge of digital marketing in China that removes the language and cultural barriers they would otherwise face. iClick recommended a range of Chinese social media to engage with potential travelers, including content focused platforms such as RED (also known as “Xiaohongshu”), Weibo and Douyin, as well as platforms that are more travel-specific such as Ctrip. iClick then selected several online influencers (known in China as ‘Key Opinion Leaders’ or ‘KOL’s) to promote travel in the region.

iClick worked with the influencers to create custom content based on client requirements, including travel itineraries, a popular form of online travel content in China and video content, reflecting the fact that 80% of internet users in China stream videos on their smartphones. Holiday car rentals were also strategically promoted by the influencers due to the region’s less developed transport links.

“We were delighted to design and execute this tailored marketing campaign for the prefectural governments of Osaka and Wakayama,” said Jian “T.J.” Tang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick. “The initiative is a perfect demonstration of how iClick can provide value to overseas companies and institutions by helping them connect with Chinese Internet users in a highly engaging manner. As our KOL marketing strategy continues to win recognition from new clients, we look forward to our unique customizable solutions drawing a greater share of marketing budgets from brands we work with.”

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

