iClick Interactive Ranked Among Top 10 Digital Marketing Solution Providers in APAC for Second Consecutive Year by CIO Advisor APAC

HONG KONG, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today announced that it was listed as one of the “Top 10 Digital Marketing Solution Providers in APAC 2020” by CIO Advisor APAC for the second consecutive year recognizing excellence in delivering Digital Marketing solutions for the Asia-Pacific region. Earlier this year, the Company was also listed as one of the “Top 10 Ad Management Companies 2020” by CIO Advisor APAC.

Powered by cutting-edge technologies and over 930 million Chinese consumer datasets covering 98% of Internet users in China, iClick’s proprietary platform has earned a strong reputation for helping enterprises achieve robust sales growth. Among the cases cited by CIO Advisor APAC as especially outstanding was iClick’s recent cooperation with QiaQia Food, China’s largest producer of roasted seeds and nuts, to optimize its outbound and inbound marketing efforts via the WeChat mini-program platform. Leveraging iClick’s integrated Enterprise and Marketing Cloud Platform that provides full-stack marketing and consumer lifecycle solutions, QiaQia Food realized 180% growth in monthly GMV and average growth of 30% in the number of monthly paying users of its official WeChat mini-program for the twelve months ending May 2020.

“We are delighted to receive this accolade, our second award from CIO Advisor this year,” said Jian “T.J.” Tang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of iClick Interactive. “Like QiaQia Food, many Chinese and international brands are striving to grow their businesses in the face of the COVID-19. To help them reach the right consumers, iClick’s solutions integrate extensive online and offline data to create an in-depth understanding and segmentation of customers. By leveraging various technologies, including deep learning, machine learning, predictive analytics, and real-time matching technologies to perform multi-dimensional data drill-downs and dynamic correlation analysis, iClick brings digital marketing solutions to the next level and empowers our clients to effectively target the right audiences with the right messages.”

With COVID-19 accelerating the shift in consumer habits towards e-commerce, iClick’s market-leading online marketing solutions are helping more and more brands unlock tremendous retail opportunities in China’s ever-growing digital ad market which is expected to overtake the US as the world’s largest market in 2023.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, iClick’s proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

