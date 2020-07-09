Iconic 60s Beatles Concert At Melbourne’s Festival Hall Set To Air Next Week

In 1964, The Beatles performed at Festival Hall in Melbourne as part of their first trip to Australia. The sold-out show saw John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison – joined by fill-in drummer Jimmie Nicol due to Ringo Starr suffering an illness – perform a Beatles set that includes the likes of ‘She Loves You’, ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’, ‘I Saw Her Standing There’, ‘Twist and Shout’, ‘Long Tall Sally’ and other classics.

Now, 56 years later, Channel Nine will transport viewers back to the concert next week with One Night Only – The Beatles in Oz set to air on Monday, 13th July at 9:30pm and stream of Nine Now. The concert film has been remastered, and will also include never-before-seen footage.

At the time, Beatlemania was at an all-time high in Australia, with the band performing several shows on their whirlwind, 13-day visit down under.

“Now, 56 years later, the remastering of this incredible show will take rusted-on Beatle fans down memory lane and give the younger generation a rare glimpse at the phenomenon of Beatlemania in action,” commented Nine in a press release.