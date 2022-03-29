Iconic Newcastle Venue The Cambridge Hotel Is Closing Down

In a devastating blow to what remains of Newcastle’s live music scene, arguably the city’s most beloved live music venue The Cambridge is headed for the wrecking ball.

As Newcastle Live reports, the iconic hotel will call last drinks mid-way through next year to make way for student accommodation.

In a situation eerily reminiscent of Sydney’s The Lansdowne, which is set to close and be replaced by hostel accommodation once the current tenants’ lease expires, property developers Linkcity are reportedly planning to convert The Cambo into 19-storey student accommodation with 500 rooms, dining and retail outlets and student common areas in a multi-million-dollar development.

The developers say they want to create “a safe sanctuary for young people that may be living away from home for the first time”, and a licensed venue apparently does not align with that goal.

RIP The Cambo.