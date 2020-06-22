Iconic Perth Concert Venue Set To Be First Carbon Negative Venue In Australia

Perth’s famous Red Hill Auditorium is set to become Australia’s first carbon negative music venue, just as gigs start back up in the state.

Representatives of the venue confirmed the news today (22nd June) via a press release, saying that the plan will kick in this coming summer.

“From this summer, for every show that hits Red Hill’s stage, the venue will contribute to the re-establishment of ecosystems in degraded farming land in the Western Australian wheatbelt, also known as the Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Corridor,” the reps said in a statement, via NME Australia.

“It will ensure more carbon is retained through the re-establishment of these ecosystems than what’s generated as a footprint of the show. The vision is to assist in the re-creation of a healthy, functioning landscape, restored after decades of habitat loss and degradation, and will become the new bushland that helps connect the Outback.”

The venue has been working away at becoming more environmentally friendly for a while now. They’ve implemented various procedures and protocol to ensure they’re being more sustainable, such as:

The collection and separation of all the rubbish generated for recycling

Bus service which reduces car traffic by half

Collecting rainwater to eliminate water waste

This news comes just hours after WA premier Mark McGowan announcing that music venues will be able to operate almost as normal from this Saturday, with the only restriction being that venues have to adhere to the one-person-per-2-square-metre rule.