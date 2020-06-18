ICRC continues support in PH’s fight vs Covid-19

AS the number of Covid-19 cases grew steadily in May, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) continued to carry out programs geared to support national authorities, health-care facilities, places of detention and the Philippine Red

Cross (PRC) to respond to the pandemic.

Its operational response focused on populations most at risk from the spread of the

virus, such as detainees, displaced and vulnerable people in conflict-affected areas of Mindanao.

The ICRC invested a strong effort in assisting authorities to set up isolation centers in selected detention facilities and to assist the staff with expert technical advice, infection

prevention and control training, essential protective equipment, hygiene and other items.

By the end of May, the support reached over 35,000 beneficiaries in 53 places of detention. Notably, the ICRC supported the establishment of eight medical isolation centers managed by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) with combined capacity of over 1,100 beds.

In its role as a neutral and impartial humanitarian organization, the ICRC has engaged with the parties to the armed conflict to remind them of their obligations with regard to international humanitarian law (IHL), in particular the provisions most relevant to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

In Mindanao and in the National Capital Region (NCR), it provided material support, training and expert advice to support the work of the key health facilities, Red Cross and medico-legal departments.

Its “Helping the Helpers” program is intended to empower helpers to care or themselves and to provide basic mental health and psychosocial support for those affected by Covid-19.

Weekly sessions were conducted for 112 frontline health workers in six different health institutions in Mindanao and one in NCR, with the objective of helping them manage their stress as well as to provide basic mental health support to others.