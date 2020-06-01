ICTZ to bring rains over Palawan, Zamboanga

MANILA, Philippines – The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is expected to bring rains and thunderstorms in Palawan and the western portion of Mindanao including the Zamboanga Peninsula, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Monday.

According to the latest forecast of PAGASA, cloud bands are moving in the direction of the areas mentioned, while the rest of the country will enjoy generally fair weather.

However, isolated rain showers are still possible during the afternoon, just like what was experienced in various parts of Metro Manila on Monday, just as workers were making their way back to work.

No low-pressure area or storms are being monitored within the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) as of now.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of rainfall will prevail over the Visayas and the rest of Mindanao.

The temperature range in Metro Manila is still expected to be high, from 25ºC to 34ºC. Cebu City will have a range of 25ºC to 33ºC, and Davao City will have 25ºC to 34ºC.

No gale warnings were raised over the country’s seaports, as the northern and the eastern seaboards are expected to have a slight to moderate condition.

On the western side, however, sea conditions might intensify if thunderstorms would affect the area.

