ICYMI: Britney Spears’ ‘The Zone’ Looks Wild

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 6, 2020

Good news for fellow Britney stans today, the pop queen has opened The Zone, that is a gigantic Britney Spears museum where you can literally step into 10 of her music videos.

Yup, the ‘Baby One More Time’ classroom, the ‘Circus’ set, not to mention… the ‘Toxic’ plane. You couldn’t possibly keep us off that phone omg.

[embedded content]

The Zone is open in LA right now. It’s 30,000 square feet of all things Britney Spears and apparently takes about 60-90 minutes to walk through.

The slice of early-2000s pop heaven features a bunch of Britney merch along with memorabilia donated by Britney herself.

Spears has been reposting some of the IG stories and TikToks coming out of The Zone — and we’re filled to the brim with envy.

You can head to The Zone’s official website to see more of the displays along with the merch on offer.