ICYMI, Grimes Announced Her Pregnancy In Extremely Grimes Fashion

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 9, 2020

Claire Boucher – AKA Grimes – has taken to Instagram today to share the news of her pregnancy in probably the most Grimes manner possible – a photo taken by Eli Russell Linnetz which shows the electronic futurist’s abdomen with a Photoshopped embryo superimposed over.

The topless photo was taken down by Instagram, with the art-pop sorceress uploading a somewhat more SFW version in its stead, later uploading both to Twitter.

In response to a comment about her for not censoring her body for the image, Grimes replied “I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is.

“Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body. Hope ur having a nice day!”

So there ya go. Mazel tov to Grimes and (presumably) the father, partner Elon Musk.

As Stereogum points out, in response to a comment congratulating the musician for “securing elons coin forreal”, she wrote “I don’t need $ from a man, Grimes is self funded.” Absolute queen, just quietly.

See Boucher’s Instagram post below.

Grimes’ latest studio album Miss Anthropocene is slated for release Friday, 21st February.