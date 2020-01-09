Trending Now

ICYMI, Grimes Announced Her Pregnancy In Extremely Grimes Fashion

thumbnail
Music
admin

ICYMI, Grimes Announced Her Pregnancy In Extremely Grimes Fashion

Written by Alex Gallagher on January 9, 2020

Claire Boucher – AKA Grimes – has taken to Instagram today to share the news of her pregnancy in probably the most Grimes manner possible – a photo taken by Eli Russell Linnetz which shows the electronic futurist’s abdomen with a Photoshopped embryo superimposed over.

The topless photo was taken down by Instagram, with the art-pop sorceress uploading a somewhat more SFW version in its stead, later uploading both to Twitter.

In response to a comment about her for not censoring her body for the image, Grimes replied “I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is.

“Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology. Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body. Hope ur having a nice day!”

So there ya go. Mazel tov to Grimes and (presumably) the father, partner Elon Musk.

As Stereogum points out, in response to a comment congratulating the musician for “securing elons coin forreal”, she wrote “I don’t need $ from a man, Grimes is self funded.” Absolute queen, just quietly.

See Boucher’s Instagram post below.

Grimes’ latest studio album Miss Anthropocene is slated for release Friday, 21st February.

Related Posts

Back To Top