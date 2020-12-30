ICYMI: Make Them Suffer’s Booka Nile Is Starring In The New Season Of MAFS

We here at Music Feeds don’t normally concern ourselves with trainwreck reality TV shows like Married At First Sight, but we may be about to make an exception.

That’s because one of the fiercest females in Aussie metalcore, Make Them Suffer‘s own Booka Nile, is starring in the next season.

It comes after all of MTS’s 2020 tour plans got axed due to COVID-19, leaving them with limited options to promote the release of their crushing new album How To Survive A Funeral.

Massive props to Booka, the celebrated clean singer and keyboardist (who FYI also has an indie-pop sideproject called Internet Friends) for finding a way to expose MTS’s music to a potential legion of new fans (and convert a bunch of normies in the process). Oh – and potentially find love?

Watch her recite some heartfelt vows to her TV hubby in the latest trailer for MAFS below, and ICYMI you can catch Make Them Suffer performing live at Brisbane’s new Full Tilt festival next June.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]