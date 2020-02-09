ICYMI, Montaigne Will Be Representing Australia At Eurovision 2020

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 9, 2020

Australia has finally decided who we’d like to send to represent us at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, and it’s none other than art-pop angel Montaigne.

She had a fight on her hands, with competition like Didirri, Jaguar Jonze, Casey Donovan and Vanessa Amorosi, but she beat them all out with 54 points from the jury and 53 from the public vote.

Donovan scored second, with 100 points and narrowly being overtaken by Montaigne’s 107. Vanessa Amorosi came in third.

Montaigne won with her new track ‘Don’t Break Me’, and gave a colourful, blue-hued performance to go with it. Her costume, she said, was actually inspired by the Pokémon character Mr. Mime.

Montaigne will face off against several other countries’ representatives at the first semi-final on Tuesday, 12th May.

Watch her winning performance below.