ICYMI, Mötley Crüe Are Planning An Australian Tour For This Year

Dust off your leopard spandex, because glam rock degenerates Mötley Crüe are plotting an Australian tour for this year.

ICYMI, bassist Nikki Sixx recently confirmed via Twitter that Oz would feature on the legendary hair metal act’s 2023 world tour itinerary.

“Gonna be a fun year for us…”

Gonna be a fun year for us touring some more US shows-Latin America-Europe UK-Japan and Australia——— @MotleyCrue — ? (@NikkiSixx) December 15, 2022

“Gonna be a fun year for us touring some more US shows-Latin America-Europe UK-Japan and Australia,” the twice-resurrected bassist tweeted.

If true, the tour would mark the iconic act’s first time playing live on Aussie turf since their, ahem, “final” tour back in 2015 with Alice Cooper.

Since signing a document announcing their “legal breakup” in 2014 and blowing up said document in 2019, Crüe have enjoyed a pop cultural resurgence thanks to Netflix’s recent adaptation of their salacious joint autobiography The Dirt, as well as the release of Hulu production Pam & Tommy, a satirical quasi-biopic about drummer Tommy Lee’s notorious sex tape with Baywatch star Pamela Anderson, and Pam’s own Netflix documentary retort Pamela, a Love Story. Not to mention Lee single-handedly sending the internet into meltdown by posting an unsolicited dick pick on Insta last year.

The band has recently been touring the world supported by fellow rock legends such as Def Leppard, Alice Cooper, Joan Jett and Poison.

Fingers crossed their yet-to-be-announced Australian reunion tour dates will be similarly icon-stacked.

The only caveat is that OG guitarist Mick Mars will likely not be joining in the fun, after recently announcing his retirement for touring due to health reasons. Instead, Rob Zombie guitarist and all-around shredlord John 5 has been tapped to fill in on lead axe for Crüe’s recent shows, meaning he’ll likely be making the trek down under with them for their hypothetical Australian tour dates later this year.

We’ll bring you more info as it develops…

