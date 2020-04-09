ICYMI, Parkway Drive have started writing their next album

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 9, 2020

While the live music industry has basically been put on hold, Parkway Drive fans can sleep soundly with the knowledge that the band have already begun work on their next album.

In a recent interview with Blunt Mag, the band’s frontman Winston McCall that they have indeed started work on the follow up to 2018’s Reverence.

“Well, we’ve started writing,” McCall said, before pointing out that the band are in no sort of rush to get something out there for the public to sink their teeth into.

“The idea is to take time. It’s not going to happen straight away. It seems like we spent a lot of time sharpening a lot of blades. I think it’s time to finally work with some precision.”

This is a much different approach to isolation creativity than we’ve seen in other artists, like Charli XCX who plans to drop an album next month that she’s only just started working on.

Parkway Drive, of course, are on the cusp of the digital release of their documentary Viva The Underdogs – out April 24. While it’s the band’s third documentary, it’s their first to receive a rollout in cinemas.

Read McCall’s full interview with Blunt Mag here.