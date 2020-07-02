“Idol PH finalist Miguel Odron opens up about his sexuality: ‘I’ve never been ashamed of being gay’”

Miguel Odron opened up about his sexuality to his fans.

Idol PH finalist Miguel Odron opened up about his sexuality and came out as gay to his followers on Tuesday, June 30.

In an Instagram post, Miguel shared that he never had to come out as gay to his family because they just knew about his sexuality.

“I’ve never had to come out in my life. My mom just knew. In college, I fell in love with a boy and brought him home, and that was that. No questions asked. The news spread in my family, so I never really got to experience that big coming out moment. Until now I guess,” he posted.

The singer clarified that he was never ashamed of his sexuality and the reason why he chose not to disclose it during his stint in Idol PH was because he wanted the audience to focus on his music.

“When I joined Idol Philippines, I made a conscious choice with the producers of the show not to address my sexuality. To be clear, I’ve never been ashamed of being gay. Everybody in my close circle knows and accepts me and anybody who doesn’t is no longer in that circle. Star Music has known from the start and they have always supported and loved me for who I am. I made that choice on Idol not because I wanted to present a fake version of myself to all of you, but because I wanted your focus to be on my voice, my music and my writing. These are the things I truly value about myself. Being gay is as interesting to me as the number of hairs on my head or the size of my feet. I thought it would just be a distraction from the music,” he shared.

But he admitted that not being vocal about being gay made him feel uncomfortable and made him realized that it was an irresponsible thing to do.

“As I release more songs, I’m finding it harder and harder to stay quiet about this. My music is very autobiographical. A few of you have picked up on the little hints and have asked me questions. It makes me happy to know you guys are really picking apart the words I wrote, but it’s also made me realize how irresponsible it is for me to stay silent about this. I’ve tried to live with radical authenticity for most of my adult life, and to have suddenly put myself in a closet I was never in is a really weird experience,” he stated.

Concluding his post, Miguel stressed that he never lied about his sexuality.

“A lot of you have already figured it out and I see your cheeky messages in my DMs. If you’ve supported me and you feel hurt reading this or you feel lied to, I am sorry that you feel this way and I am still so thankful for the support all of you have given. I wanna make it clear that I never lied about my sexuality, I never pretended to be straight,” he said.

Miguel added, “I chose to stay quiet about a very small but very personal part of me. I am still the same person. It would be a nightmare for any of you to listen to my songs with a ‘Miguel is gay’ lens. My songs are meant to be mirrors to your own experiences, and I hope it stays that way.”