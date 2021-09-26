Iemop eyes reserve power market by 2022

The Independent Market Operator of the Philippines (Iemop) is planning to introduce the country’s market for power reserves by 2022.

“For the reserves market, we’re seeing to implement that next year,” said Iemop spokesperson Andrea May Caguete.

Iemop Operations Senior Specialist Valfia Uy said the planned reserve market will be rolled out once they secure the necessary approvals.

Uy said the rollout of Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) in Mindanao will come first before the reserve market. WESM Mindanao is targeted to be implemented by the fourth quarter of 2021.

“For the reserve market, we filed the amendments to the WESM rules and related market manual,” she said partly in Filipino.

“It will undergo the normal process of rules change process to the RCC (Rules Change Committee) to the PEM board (Philippine Electricity Market Corp. Board of Directors) to the DoE (Department of Energy) but the PDM price determination methodology), it will require approval from the ERC (Energy Regulatory Commission),” she added.

Iemop Chief Operating Officer Robinson Descanzo said they are on track to establish the reserve market.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“But of course we have to give allowance for the commenting, deliberation, and then finally iyong approval nung mga rules change (the approval of the proposed changes in rules),” said Descanzo.

Iemop earlier said it was working on the institution of the reserve market to entice investors, as well as ensure transparency and efficiency in the procurement of power reserves.

Back in May, the DoE promulgated a circular to institutionalize the reserve market in the WESM, the venue for trading electricity as a commodity.