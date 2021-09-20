If you don’t ask ‘why,’ then you’re a blind follower

DECADES back, in the early years of the New York Fire Department (NYFD), there was a policy that required the fire crews to place a ladder against the façade of a burning building. It was a strict rule for all firemen to follow before they do anything. This rule was again tested when a fire broke out.

The fire brigade arrived on time. Upon arrival, the brigade leader discovered the fire was raging furiously at the back of the building. Rather than waste precious time in putting up the ladder against the front of the burning building as required by the rules, he ordered his team to proceed at the back to put out the blaze.

The fire was put out quickly, minimized the losses and saved many lives in the process. Moments before that, NYFD’s inspector arrived to check the area and to see if the rules were followed to its letter and spirit. With a checklist on hand, he noted the absence of a ladder against the façade of the building.

Soon after that, he made an incident report to management. They began disciplinary action against the brigade leader who sought the help of the employees’ union. Management pursued the case to dismiss the brigade leader who brought an appeal to a labor court.

In court, the defense lawyer asked NYFD’s management for the rationale of that strict policy of placing a ladder against the façade of a burning building. They can’t answer. No one, even the chief of NYFD, was at a loss to explain their policy.

The defense lawyer brought in a historian to the witness stand. He testified that a century earlier, there were no full-time, paid firefighters. All fire brigade workers were voluntary. NYFD relied on volunteers. The insurance companies would pay only one brigade – the first one to arrive at the fire scene.

How did the insurance company know which one was first? The first brigade to arrive would put its ladder against the front of a burning building!



Since that time, no one had questioned the rationale of that strict policy. Until that labor case, no one had ever asked – “why are we following such crazy rule that contradicts common-sense?”

Change management

The essence of that story came from change management specialist Carol Kinsey Goman in her book Creativity in Business (2000). Innovation. These days, there’s hardly a mission statement that doesn’t include it, or a CEO who doesn’t promote it. Yet in most organizations, creativity isn’t exactly flourishing,” said Goman.

“Maybe that’s because we’re trying too hard to formalize it. A recent MIT study found that 80 percent of the breakthrough innovations in products and services did not occur in training sessions or formal meetings. Rather, dynamic innovation was almost always the result of informal (even chance) encounters.”

That’s exactly what happened in the case of NYFD. Without management approval, the brigade leader didn’t follow the age-old protocol. And his actions were upheld by a court that ruled in his favor of the brigade leader who prioritized saving lives.

Even today, many organizations behave like the old NYFD. Managers and their workers would always fall for retaining the status quo until a serious issue comes up. This practice is often galvanized by reams of printed words of case studies proving the status quo is valid and must be perpetuated even after decades from its inception.

The reason for that is our tendency to be intellectually lazy in our comfort zone. If management allows it, then why should non-management people rock the boat?

Another reason is the lack of environment that gives the opportunity to people challenging the wisdom of age-old policies, especially if the proponent is still alive and kicking. The more eloquent the poster-words of the founder in the corporate boardroom, hallways, training rooms, cafeteria and the elevators, the more easy for the workers and their managers to fall for them without questions.

Ask five whys

So, how do we challenge the status quo? A simple approach is to ask a lot of questions: Why are we doing this policy in the first place? Is there a better way of doing things? How could we make it easy for the workers to do their job? Why can’t we make it easy for our customers to buy our products? What if we try doing an experiment to introduce a new work process?

The list of questions is endless depending on one’s motivation to change.

In many cases, a status quo could be shattered by people who ask a lot of whys. Kaizen advocates and Lean thinkers know this from Japan’s famous industrial engineer Taiichi Ohno’s advice: “Ask ‘why’ five time times about every matter.” It doesn’t mean, we should stop asking why on the fifth why.

The more whys, the better approach of challenging the rationale of each and every policy and their assigned guardians. Of course, asking whys is helpful if you know how to do it with much diplomatic sense and respect to the proponent and their guardians.

Otherwise, if you don’t ask why, you’ll be a perpetual blind follower.

Rey Elbo is a business consultant specializing in human resources and total quality management as a fused interest. Chat with him on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter or send your feedback to [email protected] or via https://reyelbo.consulting.