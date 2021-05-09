IFA hails Globe as fastest growing 5G network

/* custom css */
THE 2021 International Finance Awards (IFA) recognized Globe Telecom as the “Fastest Growing 5G Network Service Provider” and hailed Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Ernest Cu as the “Best Telecommunications CEO (chief executive officer).”
The IFA Awards for Telecom seeks to validate the efforts of every contender that is technologically advanced and provides cutting-edge connectivity to customers all over the world.
Globe is a pioneer in 5G supremacy in the Philippines, covering 1,383 areas nationwide as of end-March. This latest generation in wireless technology provides faster speeds, low latency, higher bandwidth and more stable internet connection.
Globe’s 5G rollout is part of its strategy to improve the data experience of its customers and use the most advanced technology to spearhead the country’s digital transformation.
On the other hand, Cu was hailed as the Best Telecommunications CEO as part of the Leadership Awards, recognizing exceptional and extraordinary individuals, both existing and aspiring leaders.
“The endeavor is to identify the emerging stars of tomorrow, keeping in mind unique leadership characteristics and give them due recognition for the spectacular efforts they have made. Leadership Awards are the definitive awards celebrating the spirit of excellence in business leadership across the globe,” the International Finance Awards said.
The publication said the recipients of the awards are visionaries behind today’s outstanding businesses.
“They are stellar individuals who epitomize strength, ingenuity, knowledge, foresight,” it added.
