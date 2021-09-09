IFS Field Service Management named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for sixth consecutive time

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — IFS, the global cloud enterprise applications company, is proud to be named a Leader for the sixth consecutive time and positioned furthest for its completeness of vision in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management 2021*. The company attributes its extraordinary track record to its dogmatic customer focus and deep domain expertise. IFS’s vision is to help service companies increase brand loyalty, grow revenues profitably and build advocacy in their customer base by delivering amazing Moments of Service™.

Amid considerable global headwinds in 2020, IFS stayed firmly focused on its commitment to deliver flexible and easy-to-use service management solutions and grew its new license bookings in the service management business unit by 105%. The company continued to grow its business organically through the enhancement of its existing products and inorganically with the acquisition of Clevest Solutions Inc., the leading provider of mobile workforce management and advanced network deployment solutions for utilities customers.

From a product perspective, 2020 saw the launch of IFS Remote Assistance™, the state-of-the-art merged reality (MR) solution that makes it possible for field technicians to share real-life situations with remote experts. The solution gained immediate market traction, and secured customer wins from blue-chip companies such as Panasonic and Alfa Laval. This capability enables hands-on service and repair instructions to be visually demonstrated and executed and is proving to be equally successful in 2021.

Released in September 2020, the new and enhanced capabilities of IFS Customer Engagement™ drew on artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to enrich the customer service experience. The highly configurable, integrated and fully branded omnichannel hub lets customers book services and get accurate information online, through social channels or over the phone. The effectiveness of the IFS Customer Engagement solution delivers improved first-contact resolution and, with that, greater moments of service.

IFS’s holistic and globally proven service management offering continued to perform well during 2020 with the well-known brewery group Carlsberg, water filtration giant BRITA, agricultural innovator Lely, SoCalGas, and Fortis BC as well as many others joining the IFS FSM community.

Marne Martin President IFS Service Management commented, “In our view, being once again positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management is evidence of the strength of our customer-first approach and our domain expertise, which keep us close to industry trends such as servitization and what our customers need to grow their service revenues. Throughout 2020, we stayed focused and kept our promise to deliver value and a great experience,” Martin added. “IFS customers across industries are more focused than ever on creating loyalty in their customer base. Their ability to differentiate from their competitors is what will positively impact margins, and service is at the heart of that mission. IFS has had the foresight to invest in service management for the last couple of years and with the acquisition of Axios Systems and Customerville, we are making a strong statement: IFS is committed to enabling all its customers to deliver amazing moments of service and to continue to drive innovation in this space.”

Access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management 2021 here: www.ifs.com/home/insights/gartner-mq-fsm-2021/

Learn more about how IFS supports service companies: www.ifs.com/corp/solutions/service-management/.

*Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Field Service Management 2021,” Jim Robinson, Naved Rashid, 31 August 2021.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

