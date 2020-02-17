Ifugao bans entry of pigs, frozen pork products to prevent ASF

BAGUIO CITY –– The provincial government of Ifugao has banned the entry of live pigs and frozen pork products as a precautionary measure against African swine fever (ASF).

Ifugao Governor Jerry Dalipog on Monday said the ban was enforced after ASF contamination was confirmed in some parts of the Cordillera region.

The provinces of Kalinga and Benguet had reported ASF cases in some of the backyard piggeries there.

James Gopeng, Ifugao provincial veterinarian, said he had asked local communities to report illegal shippers and traders transporting undocumented live pigs or pork products in private vehicles.

