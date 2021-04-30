Ifugao placed under MECQ

THE Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has included Ifugao in the list of areas in the country which will be under a modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from May 1 until May 14.

In a press briefing on Friday, Roque said Ifugao was added to the list upon the request of local officials in the province.

Aside from Ifugao, other areas under MECQ are the National Capital Region (NCR), Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, City of Santiago in Isabela, Abra and Quirino.

Roque also announced that the IATF-EID has added the city of Puerto Princesa in Palawan in the list of areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) from modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) until May 14.

Other areas under GCQ are Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Batangas, Quezon, Tacloban City, Iligan City, Davao City and Lanao del Sur.

Areas not mentioned will be under MGCQ, according to Roque.