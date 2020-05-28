“IG post reveals Catriona Gray may have hinted at romance with Sam Milby in January”

A previous post on Catriona Gray’s Instagram page reveals that the beauty queen-singer may already have hinted at her romance with actor Sam Milby as early as January.

The said post featured Polaroid snapshots from a surprise party hosted by her talent agency Cornerstone for her birthday, including one where the Miss Universe 2018 titleholder could be seen smiling while seated close to a man whose face was obscured.

At the time, Catriona had been separated from her former boyfriend, model Clint Bondad, for at least a year. Speculations then pointed towards Sam, who had been linked romantically with the Filipina-Australian beauty numerous times since they were seen at a farm together in December 2018.

In an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” a year later, however, Catriona referred to Sam as a “friend” when asked about her ties with the “Halik” star.

“Sam, we go to the same church, we are under the same management, so friend naman siya,” she said.

It was Sam who confirmed his romance with Catriona with a Polaroid snap on his Instagram page on his 36th birthday last May 23, Saturday.

However, neither he nor Catriona has gone on the record to clarify when they became official as a couple as of this writing.