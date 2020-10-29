iHerb offers One-stop Online Shopping for all Categories & Breaking the Low-price Freezing Point

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On Oct 1st, iHerb spent 100 million RMB on its technical development center in order to improve the service level in Russia, and established a robot proceeding center at the same time. Under the uncertain trend of international situation and the pressure of downward economy, all these moves have showed iHerd’s determination of sparing no expense to strengthen their service qualification.

As for now, the international trend is that many famous enterprises choose an appropriate strategy to protect themselves: either by means of closing entity stores partially or completely, or turning their attention to online sales. Consumers also prefer shopping online at home.



iHerb——Your Best Online Shopping Station

Nowdays, the daily round of toil and moil at work occupies energy to “shopping for health”. Even the reassuring online-shopping time is invaded by endless projects, bugs and manuscripts. Hence people need a platform, a platform that they could purchase authentic items in their “fragmented” time without concerning if they are certified goods or not; that includes all the best goods from all over the world with easily delivering and one-stop service; that they could save their precious time, meanwhile, get the exclusive best price of the whole network.

iHerb, as a multi-category e-commerce platform, with Multi-channel global sourcing, one-stop easily ordering, “bottomless” challenging low price, could meet all the targets of “perfect shopping”.



Mother& babies Skincare, Baby Complementary & Nutrition iHerb Have Everything You Want

iHerb was established in 1996, being an old everlasting brand who were familiar with the e-commerce for many years, has experienced every step of the development of e-commerce marketing. Since 2009, iHerb opened up the China market successfully. All these achievements were based on the accurate grasp of users’ online shopping experience and the strict filtering about commodities at its platform.

iHerb has a strict platform filtering requirement, and truly becomes “the good place” for mothers’ picking

Well known to all, the primary factor of users’ experience is the quality of the purchased products. Therefore iHerb has a strict filtering of the settled commodities to get rid of the “unauthentic” at most. And iHerb adopts a “origin direct purchase” style for all categories to avoid the troubles from the middle process. iHerb sells more than 1200 brands and 3000 kind of commodities, covering nutrition and health, beauty and personal care, Mothers & Babies & Kids products, sports and fitness, food and general merchandise, pet care, etc. All of them are provided for consumers with the platform’s strictly qualification review. iHerb makes it sure that “All you buy is genuine”.



Babies’ health is moms’ most concerned

In a period of children growth, mothers need pay much attention to their nutrition. However, they often encounter below embarrassing situations: calcium tablets on this platform are too expensive or vitamins are out of stock on that platform. Although plenty of platforms give choices, they do not know how to start.

The buyers of iHerb wouldn’t ignore any top-notch goods which benefits children healthy. They carefully compare prices and recommend the best in the professional children health field for those moms who make choices difficultly. The discounts are clearly marked in the lower right corner. iHerb commit itself to give users a clear shopping environment without any tricks.



Massive Baby Products for You to Choose From

Unbelievable Low Price & rapid delivery of goods

The reason why iHerb is trusted by the vast number of consumers is that “it” really reads the users’ mind. And the rapid increase in sales fully testifies iHerb’s “high” level. With the idea of saving money for every consumer, iHerb shows its warmhearted responsibility either. According to detailed data surveys, whether iHerb’s main health care products or other categories, the price of them is 30%-40% lower than the entity stores on average. While compared with purchasing agents’ unclear inbound channel, uneven price and the like phenomena, iHerb’s unified pricing and channels are obviously more worthy of trust.



iHerb is worthy of your trust

iHerb has an in-depth cooperation with professional logistics such as SF Express and ECMS, to assure that goods are delivered to home safely and fast without postage and taxes.

Now the company has joined with the Singapore and Hong Kong market department to launch a marketing campaign named “October Crazy Reward Shopping Week”. With everything at a further discounts and an incredible preferential price in this activity, they want all the moms come to join them, for the children healthy growth and happy childhood together.

Whenever consumers enter the exclusive discount code “OCTSALE8” on the shopping settlement page, they could have an exclusive time-limited 20% discount. Meanwhile, if they proceed the order with a MasterCard, they will have a further 5% off.



More discounts with MasterCard