IJM Land Sells Out Latest Residential Project, Rimbun Jasmine

SEREMBAN, Malaysia, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — In the past, a space that promises a safe shelter away from harm is all that’s required in a home. But in light of the recent challenges, the concept of home is expected to provide a conducive environment to help homeowners reach their full potential, and help them attain a meaningful life.



Homebuyers turn up at Seremban 2’s sales gallery since early morning to choose the best Rimbun Jasmine units

To help homebuyers in finding the right home and help achieve greater heights in life, IJM Land has launched Rimbun Jasmine, a residential development right next to Seremban 2. As the latest addition to their multi-award winning township, Rimbun Jasmine has a gross development value (GDV) of RM 73.2mil and has received overwhelming response by the public. Despite the recent economic downturn, the residential project was fully taken up within 3 hours during their private preview.

Comprising 129 units of 2-storey link homes within a 11.24 acre development, Rimbun Jasmine boasts a relaxing low-density residential area that accommodates an easy-going and tranquil lifestyle within a guarded community with perimeter fencing. Additionally, the intermediate lots measure up to 20ft by 70ft, with a built up of 1932 sq ft which make for sufficient space that can be compartmentalized for different daily activities. The 4-bedroom and 3-bathroom layout is also beneficial for growing families as it can accommodate more family members, while the fully-tiled car porch and backyard add to the unit’s versatility when it comes to space.

With unit allocations for different target buyers, non-bumis were able to buy a home at Rimbun Jasmine from RM 542,800 onwards, while bumis enjoyed it from RM 488,520 onwards.

As a freehold development in a self-sustaining township, residents can take advantage of the convenience offered which includes a multitude of commercial and retail services, convenience outlets, food and entertainment options, medical facilities and schools, all within close proximity.

In promoting a healthy and balanced lifestyle, Rimbun Jasmine has a children playground and an outdoor sports court & gym for the benefit of residents. Additionally, sports enthusiasts can head over to S2 City Park, Hill Park or S2 Club for more leisure or athletic activities.

As another advantage of living at Rimbun Jasmine, residents will have close proximity to the North-South Highway, ELITE and LEKAS highways as well as a toll free road that directly connects the township to KLIA and KLIA2.

