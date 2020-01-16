“Ilan pang artista, tumulong sa mga apektado ng Taal Volcano eruption”

Patuloy na bumubuhos ang tulong mula sa ilang local stars para sa mga naapektuhan ng pagsabog ng Taal Volcano sa Batangas nitong Linggo.
Photo credit: @KevinCrispino Twitter, @karlaestrada1121 Instagram and @mjfelipe Twitter
Patuloy na bumubuhos ang tulong mula sa ilan pang artista para sa mga naapektuhan ng pagsabog ng Taal Volcano sa Batangas nitong Linggo.
Bukod sa mag-asawang sina Melai Cantiveros at Jason Francisco, actor-singer na si Matteo Guidicelli, at actress-model na si Myrtle Sarrosa, marami pang celebrities ang nagpaabot ng kanilang tulong para sa mga nasalanta ng nasabing pag-alboroto ng bulkang Taal, kabilang na sina Angel Locsin, Piolo Pascual, at Judy Ann Santos.
Tingnan kung paano tumulong ang ilang local stars sa mga apektado ng Taal Volcano eruption dito:
ANGEL LOCSIN
Time check: 1:00AM.
It was very fulfilling to pack relief goods with you. Take care sa relief operation. Sobrang dami mong matutulungan. Masarap talaga sa puso kapag meron kang natutulungan. #ReliefPH #AngelLocsin pic.twitter.com/g8bc9cB5tQ
— Kevin Crispino (@KevinCrispino) January 14, 2020
JUDY ANN SANTOS
PIOLO PASCUAL
LOOK: Piolo Pascual quietly visited four evacuation centers today in Batangas and brought relief goods – PUP Sto Tomas, Sto Tomas Gym, Pagaspas Elementary School in Tanauan and Poblacion Tanauan Gym.
Photo c/o Gerlie Malipol-Reonal pic.twitter.com/gMa0K7wYCl
— MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) January 15, 2020
ANGELINE QUINTO
LOOK: Angeline Quinto visited two evacuation centers in Nasugbu, Batangas and Alfonso, Cavite with a truck of groceries (canned goods, rice, drinking water, noodles etc) and clothing. pic.twitter.com/CI1lHbDUuW
— MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) January 15, 2020
HEART EVANGELISTA
Heartbreaking yet heartwarming to be able to see these dogs that were rescued from Taal. Thank you @pawsphilippines, for bringing them to safety. 🙏🏻 There are still so many dogs, cows, and other livestock that need our love. For those of you who want to help, the PAWS team will be needing cow feed, chicken feed, dog food, cat food, bottles of water, and pet bowls in order to help our furry friends. You may drop off your donations or have them delivered to the PAWS Animal Shelter so the team can bring it to Tagaytay. You may also visit their Instagram for more details on how to help. Let’s not forget all our furry friends during this time of need. 🙏🏻❤
A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte) on Jan 15, 2020 at 3:22am PST
KORINA SANCHEZ
KARLA ESTRADA AT JAYSON GAINZA
VICKI BELO
Vicki Belo and Mayor Isko Moreno joined forces and donated 500, 000 pesos to Phil Red Cross to help the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption. pic.twitter.com/KOa3oZhio1
— MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) January 14, 2020
SOFIA ANDRES
FUMIYA SANKAI