Trending Now

“Ilan pang artista, tumulong sa mga apektado ng Taal Volcano eruption”

thumbnail
Entertainment
admin

“Ilan pang artista, tumulong sa mga apektado ng Taal Volcano eruption”

Patuloy na bumubuhos ang tulong mula sa ilang local stars para sa mga naapektuhan ng pagsabog ng Taal Volcano sa Batangas nitong Linggo.

Photo credit: @KevinCrispino Twitter, @karlaestrada1121 Instagram and @mjfelipe Twitter

Patuloy na bumubuhos ang tulong mula sa ilan pang artista para sa mga naapektuhan ng pagsabog ng Taal Volcano sa Batangas nitong Linggo. 

Bukod sa mag-asawang sina Melai Cantiveros at Jason Francisco, actor-singer na si Matteo Guidicelli, at actress-model na si Myrtle Sarrosa, marami pang celebrities ang nagpaabot ng kanilang tulong para sa mga nasalanta ng nasabing pag-alboroto ng bulkang Taal, kabilang na sina Angel Locsin, Piolo Pascual, at Judy Ann Santos.

Tingnan kung paano tumulong ang ilang local stars sa mga apektado ng Taal Volcano eruption dito: 

READ: Melai at Jason, nagpaabot ng tulong sa mga naapektuhan ng pagsabog ng Taal Volcano

READ: 2nd Lieutenant Matteo Guidicelli joins Philippine Army’s relief distribution operations

READ: Myrtle Sarrosa offers part of her talent fee to Taal Eruption victims

ANGEL LOCSIN

JUDY ANN SANTOS

PIOLO PASCUAL

ANGELINE QUINTO

HEART EVANGELISTA

KORINA SANCHEZ

KARLA ESTRADA AT JAYSON GAINZA

VICKI BELO

SOFIA ANDRES

FUMIYA SANKAI

Related Posts

Back To Top