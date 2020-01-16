“Ilan pang artista, tumulong sa mga apektado ng Taal Volcano eruption”

Heartbreaking yet heartwarming to be able to see these dogs that were rescued from Taal. Thank you @pawsphilippines, for bringing them to safety. 🙏🏻⁣ ⁣ There are still so many dogs, cows, and other livestock that need our love. For those of you who want to help, the PAWS team will be needing cow feed, chicken feed, dog food, cat food, bottles of water, and pet bowls in order to help our furry friends. ⁣ ⁣ You may drop off your donations or have them delivered to the PAWS Animal Shelter so the team can bring it to Tagaytay. ⁣ ⁣ You may also visit their Instagram for more details on how to help. Let’s not forget all our furry friends during this time of need. 🙏🏻❤

