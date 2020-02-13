“‘Ilang years from now?’: Rambo Nunez, Maja Salvador on wedding plans”

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez also share what they learned from their relationship.

Maja Salvador brought her boyfriend Rambo Nunez to this year’s Film Development Council (FDCP) Ambassadors’ Night where she was one of the honorees for bagging an award at the Asia Content Awards last 2019.

According to the Kapamilya actress, her entrepreneur boyfriend wasn’t supposed to come with her to the event. But apparently, they both agreed to devote the weekend to each other. And since the occasion fell on a Sunday, she asked him to come with her that night.

“Tonight hindi talaga siya kasama. So sabi ko sige na. Kasi may usapan kami na every weekend, araw namin ‘yun. So ngayon it’s Sunday, ‘yun ‘yung ano ko sa kanya. ‘Sunday kaya ngayon. So dapat samahan mo ako,” she told the entertainment press.

In the same interview, Rambo shared how proud he is of his girlfriend for all that she has achieved through the years.

“Sobrang proud because matagal ko na naman siyang kilala. So to see ‘yung mga achievements niya throughout the years — regardless kung ‘di man kami nagkikita or what. Very proud. Siguro it says a lot about ‘yung dedication niya,” he said.

When asked about why he is now more comfortable about making public appearances, he said: “Siguro I guess it comes with it naman na parang ‘yun nga, may mga fans siya. So siyempre we end up like halimbawa parang supporting me also. So siyempre I have to be like accommodating to them din. Kasi ‘yun naman ‘yung buhay niya eh.”

Salvador added: “Tsaka parang halos parehas lang ‘yung industry na ginagalawan namin ‘di ba? ‘Yung company niya gumagawa sila ng mga events.”

Nunez, on the other hand, admitted that bashers are inevitable. Then again, he said he always tries to focus on the positive side.

“We focus on the positive. We’re just being ourselves — enjoying the moment. Tapos siguro that’s why we appreciate it also,” he said.

Having known together for almost ten years now, Nunez and Salvador also shared what the two of them learned since they found each other a decade ago.

“Siguro dun ako natutuwa. 10 years ago, hindi na nine years ago. Hindi pa kami mature mag-handle ng relationship. Ngayon parang wala kaming hindi kayang harapin,” Salvador said.

“Siguro we just have like more direction now like individually. So I guess that makes it easier now to handle the relationship kasi ‘yun nga alam na namin kung saan namin gustong pumunta individually. And ‘yun nga, we’re just gonna be in sync na lang,” Nunez said.

The couple wasn’t able to escape questions about settling down and was asked: “Ilang years from now?”

“Ito na ‘yung iniiwasan natin,” Maja said in jest.

“Marami pa siyang gagawing movies,” Nunez quipped.

Pressed to give more details about their plans, she responded: “Basta magiging updated kayo. ‘Wag lang muna ngayon.”

While the couple has no plans of tying the knot anytime soon, Salvador admitted that the topic comes up in conversations once in a while.

“Siyempre hindi na naman kami mga bagets. So may mga napag-uusapan but hindi kami atat,” Salvador stated.