ILIFE Launches Its First Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner W100, Providing ALL-IN-ONE Cleaning To Different Hard Floors

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ILIFE, the world-leading robot vacuum and handheld vacuum cleaner brand, recently launched its first cordless wet & dry vacuum cleaner EASINE W100. It features a vacuuming, washing, and mopping ALL-IN-ONE cleaning system plus a self-cleaning function to simplify the cleaning process, making cleaning effortless and time-saving.



ILIFE EASINE W100 – One Cordless Cleaning Device Does All

“Consumption upgrade drives cleaning tool to upgrade. In the past three years, we have launched the floor washing machine Shinebot series to help people free from daily tough stains cleaning, and the result turned out to be quite satisfying. Shinebots are highly praised by customers and media worldwide. Upheld the same mission as Shinebot’s, our wet & dry machine W100 is created to be the product line extension of the ILIFE floor washing machine. We want to provide more choices to customers who have different tendentiousness and using habits between vacuum cleaners and handheld cleaners.” Said West Miao, the General Manager of ILIFE.

Keep users’ floor clean, and users’ hands too

Vacuum, wash, and mop ALL-IN-ONE : W100 is designed to simplify cleaning while maintaining excellent performance. It can tackle most dust and debris with powerful suction and easily remove stubborn stains after spraying water to loosen them. It then mops the wet messes away, leaving the floor glowing and spotless.

: W100 is designed to simplify cleaning while maintaining excellent performance. It can tackle most dust and debris with powerful suction and easily remove stubborn stains after spraying water to loosen them. It then mops the wet messes away, leaving the floor glowing and spotless. One-click self-cleaning: W100 self-cleans its brush roll and tubes after each run, making sure users’ hands are also away from dirty messes and bacteria.

Purify users’ cleaning cycle

Dual-tank design : W100 uses clean water from one tank to spray and collects dirty messes into another tank simultaneously, completely protecting the environment from secondary pollution.

: W100 uses clean water from one tank to spray and collects dirty messes into another tank simultaneously, completely protecting the environment from secondary pollution. Washable filter and roller brush : HEPA Filter and micro-fiber roller brush can easily be detached, keeping W100 environmentally friendly and budget-friendly.

: HEPA Filter and micro-fiber roller brush can easily be detached, keeping W100 environmentally friendly and budget-friendly. Exclusive cleaning formula: Each package of W100 comes with one ILIFE floor cleaning formula, which deeply cleans users’ floor without having any harmful chemical composition.

Let users know what’s happening

Visualize : The big LED screen on W100’s body shows the real-time status of five main functions with individual icons and a simple one-word description below. Even users’ kids can read and understand clearly.

: The big LED screen on W100’s body shows the real-time status of five main functions with individual icons and a simple one-word description below. Even kids can read and understand clearly. Vocalize: The intelligent voice assistant tracks and reports the instant status of EASINE W100, including power on/off reminding, charging state warning, water tank setup guiding, and machine error alert. So users will always know when to take actions.

Help users build a long-lasting friendship with cleaning

30min non-stop cleaning : One full charge allows users to clean for up to thirty minutes, which is long enough to cover an area of 200m 2 .

: One full charge allows users to clean for up to thirty minutes, which is long enough to cover an area of . Cleans under control : The user-friendly designed water spray control button is located under the handle for users to adjust water volume easily anytime users like.

: The user-friendly designed water spray control button is located under the handle for to adjust water volume easily anytime users like. Get rid of heavy chores : W100 has a weight of only 9.2lbs, which is almost as light as a small puppy. With the cordless design of W100, users are free to carry it anywhere with the least effort.

: W100 has a weight of only 9.2lbs, which is almost as light as a small puppy. With the cordless design of W100, are free to carry it anywhere with the least effort. Small dock, large storage: W100’s docking station has spots assigned for W100 and its attachment, including the roller brush, HEPA filter, and the small cleaning brush. U sers will never need to waste extra space to store them or extra time to find where they are.

The ILIFE EASINE W100 is available for purchase on Amazon in the U.S. now for $299.99. With the early-bird discounts code provided by ILIFE’s store, W100 will be only $239.99 for a limited time offer from 2022.01.10 to 2022.01.25.

Learn more about ILIFE W100’s early bird discount at ILIFE’s official store.

And if you are interested in ILIFE’s advanced cleaning robots, please visit the official website iliferobot.com.

About ILIFE

Founded in 2010, ILIFE Technology is an intelligent cleaning company that focuses on cleaning products, including robot vacuums, floor washing machines, and cordless vacuum cleaners. Follow us on Facebook, Youtube, Instagram. For more information, please visit: https://www.iliferobot.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ilife-launches-its-first-cordless-wet–dry-vacuum-cleaner-w100-providing-all-in-one-cleaning-to-different-hard-floors-301459469.html