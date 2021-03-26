ILIFE Shinebot W450 floor washing robot now available in the United States

SHENZHEN, China, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ILIFE, the maker of intelligent household robots, today announces the availability of the ILIFE Shinebot W450 floor washing robot in the United States.



ILIFE Shinebot W450 Floor Washing Robot

W450 is another masterpiece of ILIFE washing robot series. As the most anticipated washing robot in the market, W450 will bring more choice to American consumers.

“Currently in the field of household cleaning robots, there are abundant vacuum robots for consumers to choose, but the washing/mopping robot series does not have any good-enough products. ILIFE Shinebot W450 will fill the vacancy,” said Koon Leung Chan, General Manager of ILIFE.

Upgraded Panoview navigation

Assisted by the CV-SLAM algorithm and built-in gyroscopes, W450 guides itself to navigate the rooms systematically with the Panoview visual, enhancing the navigation accuracy and avoids to miss the areas needs cleaning.

Convenient APP control

With ILIFEHOME App, the W450 can adjust the water output, travel speed, and roller brush speed to meet your specific cleaning needs. Users can set up a No-go zone on the app to let the robot avoid the carpet area, set cleaning times to achieve deeper cleaning.

TidalPower cleaning system

The W450 cleans the floor in 4 steps:

Moisten: Sprays clean water on the floor to loosen stubborn stains.

Scrub: Ultra-fine fiber roller deeply washes the floor with gentle scrubs at a high frequency.

Scrape: Scraper wipes off the residues, leaving the floor spotless.

Suction: Superior suction removes dirty water.

The whole process efficiently cleans stubborn stains while protecting the floor.

Clean/Dirty water separation:

With a special dual independent water tank design. The W450 separates clean and dirty water into independent water tanks. This greatly improves the cleaning efficiency and properly collects the dirty water for easy disposal and cleaning.

About ILIFE

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ILIFE is a high-tech company specializing in robotic cleaning technology. As one of the leading manufacturers in the global intelligent cleaning industry, ILIFE is committed to developing products that make home cleaning easier, safer, and more intelligent. Over the past decade, ILIFE robots have helped millions of families to create a clean living environment. ILIFE has successfully penetrated the global market. The company’s sales network reaches over 35 countries and regions, offering technologically advanced, high-quality, and cost-effective automated products to consumers around the world.

For more information, please visit www.iliferobot.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ilife-shinebot-w450-floor-washing-robot-now-available-in-the-united-states-301256603.html