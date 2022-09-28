Iliza Shlesinger Announces 2023 Australian Theatre Shows

Iliza Shlesinger has announced her return to Australia. The US comedian will embark upon a two-date tour of the country in February 2023, performing in both Melbourne and Sydney.

Shlesinger’s upcoming visit of Australia will be her first since early 2020. Her last tour followed on from the release of her fifth Netflix special, Unveiled, while in the time since, she’s appeared in numerous films and television shows, including a starring role in her own programme, The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show.

Iliza Shlesinger will return to Australia for a pair of performances next year:

This year, Shlesinger has also continued her work as a prolific creative, having taped her latest comedy special in July. On 11th October, she will release her second book, All Things Aside, which features a number of essays penned by the comedian about her observations on daily life.

Dubbed the Back In Action Tour, Shlesinger’s Australian trek will kick off on February 1st, 2023 with an appearance at Hamer Hall in the Arts Centre Melbourne. She will wrap up her visit just two days later with a performance at the Sydney State Theatre. Tickets to her forthcoming performances are on sale now, with full details available below.

Iliza Shlesinger – Back In Action Tour Australia 2023

Wednesday, 1st February, 2023 – Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 3rd February, 2023 – State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets on sale now.

