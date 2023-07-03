Illegal drugs worth P21.72 billion seized in 10 months

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities seized illegal drugs, along with chemicals and equipment for their production, worth over P21.72 billion in 10 months — from July last year to April this year, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said on Monday, its 21st founding anniversary.

PDEA reported that the confiscation of the illegal items was the result of 32,225 anti-drug operations it conducted.

Among the illegal drugs it confiscated were:

2,972.24 kg of crystal meth or “shabu”

13.53 kg of cocaine

43,928 pieces of ecstasy tablets

2,414.63 kg of marijuana

According to PDEA, its anti-narcotics operatives arrested 44,688 individuals involved with drugs and 3,169 persons tagged as “high-value targets.”

On the other hand, its Barangay Clearing Program had cleared 27,206 drug-affected barangays and dismantled a clandestine laboratory and 527 drug dens.

