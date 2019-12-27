Illegal firecrackers seized, soaked in water in Tuguegarao
TUGUEGARAO CITY—Authorities on Friday (Dec. 27) seized and destroyed illegal fireworks during a crackdown here.
Brig. Gen. John Cornelius Jambora, Cagayan Valley deputy police regional director for administration, said among the illegal products seized were “piccolo one star,” “happy balls,” “luces (sparkles),” “higad,” “pill box,” and “judas belt.”
The operation was led by members of the Cagayan Valley regional police and the regional civil security office.
Police used water cannon to soak the seized firecrackers and render them useless, Jambora said.
Lt. Col. Froilan Uy, chief of Regional Civil Security Unit 2, said the crackdown was a great help in reducing the number of firecracker-related injuries during the celebration of Christmas in the region.
