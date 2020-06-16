Illegal peddler of exotic animals nabbed again

MANILA, Philippines – A notorious online peddler of exotic and endangered animals has been arrested by agents of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Sampaloc, Manila.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DENR identified the suspect as Sharon Jonjon Lim, 45, a repeat offender of the Republic Act No. 9147 or the wildlife resources conservation and protection act.

Authorities were able to rescue four rare birds, namely: a white-breasted sea eagle, two brahminy kites, and a changeable hawk-eagle.

The DENR said the suspect will be charged for violating the Republic Act No. 9147 to which he can serve up to six years in prison. He will likewise not be qualified for probation since he is a repeat offender.

Lim was first apprehended by authorities in a buy-bust operation also conducted in Sampaloc, Manila back in August of 2019. Jim Mendoza

