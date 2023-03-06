ILLENIUM to Play a Trio of Australian Headline Shows in Late 2023

US producer ILLENIUM has locked in three headline shows in Australia later this year. He’ll land in Sydney at the Hordern Pavilion on Saturday, 25th November, before playing in Melbourne and Brisbane one week later (sorry, everyone on the west coast). They’ll be ILLENIUM’s first shows in the country since the start of 2020.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the producer’s fifth album, self-titled, which will hit shelves on Friday, 28th April. ILLENIUM – born Nick Miller – has just dropped another single from the release, which you can hear below.

ILLENIUM: ‘Luv Me A Little’

[embedded content]

ILLENIUM is the follow-up to Miller’s 2021 album Fallen Embers, which earned him his Grammy nod for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Unfortunately for ILLENIUM, he lost out to Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

We’ve heard a whole stack of singles from the upcoming record, including ‘Shivering’ (featuring Spiritbox), ‘All That Really Matters’ (with Teddy Swims), and ‘From The Ashes’, featuring Skylar Grey. Australia’s own Vera Blue will also guest on the record, offering vocal duties for the track ‘Other Side’.

“To me, a self-titled album is the core sound of who I am,” ILLENIUM has said of the release. “I see this album and its story as a prequel to the Trilogy, where I get to explore my original musical inspirations and blend something that truly feels fresh.”

The trilogy that Miller refers to earlier records Ashes, Awake, and Ascend – the last of which arrived in 2019.

ILLENIUM Australian Tour 2023

Saturday, 25th November – Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Friday, 1st December – John Cain Arena, Melbourne

Saturday, 2nd December – The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

General tickets go on sale Tuesday, 7th March at 11am local time via Frontier Touring. A Frontier pre-sale will happen on Monday, 6th March at 10am local time.

Further Reading

Illenium On His New Record ‘Ascend’, Being Candid About His Personal Experiences & Australian Tour Plans

KUČKA Announces Australian Tour and New Single, ‘Cry Cry Cry’

Basement Jaxx Announce 2023 Australian DJ Sets – Rescheduled From April 2022