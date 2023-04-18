Illumina Singapore continues to climb in Best Employers Award Reaching 7th Overall

Illumina is celebrating 25 years of global operations and 15 years in Singapore this April.

SINGAPORE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Illumina Singapore, subsidiary of Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) was honoured today to be ranked 7th overall from 250 companies and 1st in Healthcare Equipment & Services, in Singapore’s Best Employers Award.



Illumina introduced the culture of care in 2018, evolving its workplace to have fewer boundaries for how its employees work, like Hakim Osman pictured here.

“Our employee experience is of paramount importance, and we are proud to have been listed in the Annual Singapore’s Best Employers Award, for the last four years, rating first in the category – Healthcare Equipment & Services for the last two,” said Ms Dorothy Wong, Vice President Human Resources Asia Pacific.

Illumina Singapore employees cite many reasons as to why they enjoy working at Illumina but some key highlights including Flexible Time Off (Paid leave without accrual limits), sustained career development and an opportunity to give back to the community for a more sustainable future.

“Illumina’s culture of care was launched in 2018 and evolved how employees work to place less boundaries on when and where they work. To support this philosophy, we provide employees with Flexible Time Off that goes beyond statutory and market annual leave entitlement, which means there isn’t a limit to time off when needed,” said Ms Wong. ” The digital age has increased the pace of our working lives and therefore, additional leave is especially important for a growing and fast paced organization as employees need to refresh, support family and pursue personal interests.”

“Our six weeks of paternal leave for all new fathers has also been well received and gives an opportunity for fathers to bond with their new-borns. We continue to provide all types of support to our employees as they go through different life stages. This has been very empowering for employees and linked to higher engagement and productivity,” said Ms Wong.

Illumina has several Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) such as SHADES for Employees of colour from diverse backgrounds, iPride for employees of the LGBTQIA+ community and Horizons for employees early in their careers.

“Employees are encouraged to bring their authentic selves to work, and we create opportunities for individual expression and connection around issues they care about, from equity and diversity to protecting the environment, said Mr Derric Lee, Vice President & General Manager at Illumina Singapore Operations.

Illumina is celebrating 25 years of global operation this year and it is 15 years since the opening of the first Singapore facility. Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals drive growth at Illumina by creating innovation and contributing to long-term success.

Last year, close to 3,812 hours and more than $200,000 USD were donated by Illumina employees in Singapore with the support of company matched donation programs. In a commitment to driving towards Net Zero targets. In 2022, the team was awarded the Water Efficiency Building (WEB) Award from Singapore’s water regulatory body, PUB, their efforts saving 1.08 million litres of water annually. Last week on 14 April, Illumina was awarded a High Distinction in the AmCham CARES Award.

“Many of our employees are highly motivated to give back to the community and achieving this recognition in the AmCham CARES Singapore Award is testament to the consistent efforts that our employees make. We are investing into more sustainable facilities, products, and our value chain. As a purpose-driven company we continually contribute to address the need gaps in the community.

“I am very proud of our achievement in continuing to improve employee experience year on year as well as fostering a culture of community giving and a focus on sustainable operations,” Derric Lee said.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Illumina’s first Singapore facility opened in 2008 with ten employees and a 38,000 square foot facility. Today, Illumina Singapore has increased the number of employees to more than 1,300 and grown to three buildings, occupying ten times the original space—now totalling 385,000 square feet. The momentum continues with an additional facility for research and development opened this year.

The Singapore Employer of Choice survey is sponsored by The Straits Times and marketing firm, Statista large scale and comprehensive employer study which assesses the attractiveness of employers in Singapore based on an independent employee survey. More than 200,000 recommendations were received between August and September last year.

The AmCham CARES Singapore Award is given to member companies of the American Chamber of Commerce in Singapore, which have demonstrated a strong understanding of the link between responsible business operations and positive societal impact. Awardees conduct business in a way that creates both long-term economic and social value for Singapore.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.