Ilocos Norte towns host relics of Augustinian saints

MANILA, Philippines — The town of Paoay in Ilocos Norte will soon host relics from the bones of Saint Augustine of Hippo while a church in San Nicolas town will house relics from the bones of Saint Nicholas of Tolentino.
Laoag Bishop Renato Mayugba said on the Catholic Church’s CBCP News portal that he requested the relics from the Order of Saint Augustine in Rome as part of the celebration of the fifth centenary of the country’s Christianization next year.
—Tina G. Santos
