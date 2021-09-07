Ilocos Norte under MECQ from Sept 7-30

ILOCOS Norte will impose the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from September 7 to 30, Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said on Tuesday.

This is different from the announcement of Malacañang on Monday that the province will be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions.

Roque, however, did not state any reason for the shift of Ilocos Norte to tighter restrictions.

The other quarantine classifications for the rest of the Philippines will take effect on September 8, although as of Tuesday, the country’s pandemic task force has yet to finalize the guidelines for the granular lockdowns in Metro Manila.

Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) is set to meet at 3 p.m. the same day to discuss the matter.

“Kung hindi po [mailabas] ang (If we can’t release the) guidelines today (Tuesday), the effectivity will be the day after tomorrow to be fair,” he added.

Metro Manila is supposed to transition to general community quarantine on Wednesday.