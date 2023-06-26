Ilocos region logs at least 251 COVID-19 cases in 1 week

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte — At least 251 COVID-19 infections were detected in the Ilocos region between June 18 and 24, according to the regional Department of Health (DOH) on Monday, June 26.

The DOH said in its weekly COVID-19 bulletin that the new cases translated to 36 cases in a day, or 4.9 percent fewer than those reported the previous week.

At least two of the new cases had severe and critical symptoms and one death verified due to the virus in the past week, the DOH said.

Though there were fewer cases, the DOH in the region still reminded the public to wear “best-fitted masks, if possible,” make sure spaces are “well-ventilated,” and immediately isolate themselves if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

At least 18 COVID-19 patients were admitted to health facilities in the region as severe and critical cases, the DOH data showed.

The healthcare utilization rate remained in the “safe” zone, with 33 of the 187 intensive care unit (ICU) beds set aside for suspect, probable, and confirmed cases occupied. For non-ICU, 134 of the 1,342 beds were also occupied, the DOH said.

The latest data from the DOH COVID-19 tracker showed that the region has 528 active cases. INQ

