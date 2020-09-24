Iloilo City placed under MECQ from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9

Update

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) on Thursday decided to place Iloilo City under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) for 15 days amid the COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, who is also IATF’s official mouthpiece, said the duration of the modified lockdown would be from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9.

According to Department of Health data, there are 2,136 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city, of which, 1,467 or 68.7% have recovered.

Earlier, the Iloilo City government imposed a total lockdown in 13 barangays after it recorded than 600 new coronavirus cases in just one week. [ac]

