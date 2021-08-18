Iloilo District Rep. Janette Garin tests positive for Covid-19

FORMER Health Secretary and now Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In an announcement on Wednesday, Garin said she is now on home quarantine and has mild symptoms that include coughing, colds, fever and chills.

“Hindi naman apektado ang aking pang-amoy at panlasa. Ngunit under strict monitoring pa rin dahil ako ay tachycardic (mabilis na pagtibok ng puso),” Garin said in a statement.

(My sense of smell and taste is not affected. But I’m under strict monitoring because I’m also tachycardic.)

“It is fortunate that I am fully vaccinated. I can sleep soundly with the hope that this will not be severe despite my pre-existing conditions: Asthma, hypertension and Raynaud’s disease,” she added.

The lawmaker said she informed those who have been exposed to her since Monday and told them to watch out for symptoms.