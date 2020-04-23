Iloilo gov mulls ‘modified’ quarantine until May 15

ILOILO CITY –– Iloilo Gov. Arthur Defensor Jr. is planning to implement “modified” community quarantine measures in the province until May 15.

Defensor said the enhanced community quarantine measures should be short-term because of its drastic impact on the economy.

“We should change the (quarantine) regime,” he said in a press conference on Thursday.

He said adjustments would be made that would “maximize available quarantine measures while sustaining the economy.”

The adjustments could include expanding the establishments that could operate but still limiting those that would make social distancing difficult to observe.

But he said travel restrictions to and from the province would remain because these were among the main components of the quarantine measures.

