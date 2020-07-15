‘Iloilo power woes will be resolved by More’

THE Iloilo Economic Development Foundation (IledF) is confident that new distribution utility More Electric and Power Corp. (MORE Power) will fix the city’s power distribution system and render better electricity service.

IledF Executive Director Francis Gentoral said the organization, which pushes for public-private collaboration to create local economic growth, has been disappointed by the previous utility provider, Panay Electric Co. (PECO).

Gentoral said they were confident that MORE Power would remain true to its commitment to provide transparent service and would not shy away from informing the public of the unscheduled power interruptions, their billings and causes.”

He added that “PECO should accept that it has lost the electricity distribution business and move on to spare the city the ongoing struggle to push out the new distribution utility.”

MORE Power has been correcting the current state of disrepair of the city’s electricity distribution system that resulted in scheduled power outages.

IledF is a group of Iloilo City’s varied business associations initiating economic reforms in the city.

Similarly, the Iloilo City Loop Alliance of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association led by Raymundo Parcon said MORE Power had been “diligently doing their upgrading and comprehensive preventive maintenance in all its substations and upgrading its distribution lines.”

IledF noted that for the first time, “Iloilo City consumers … Finally, enjoy[ed] a [per] kilowatt-hour (kWh) rate of less than P10 when MORE Power took over as distribution utility because Iloilo City had recorded one of the highest power rates in the entire Philippines for more than 15 years under PECO.”

It said the city’s power distribution utility should have “a demonstrated capability, track record, and financial capability to operate and maintain a distribution utility for a fast-growing metropolis; make significant investments in infrastructure; systems and technology; and human resources; and maintain a long-term commitment to Iloilo.”

This position was in line with a vision by the city’s business leaders to promote Iloilo as a preferred investment destination and underscoring the urgency for world-class electricity service for Iloilo City, the group said.

The foundation cited the study it commissioned Singapore-based electricity distribution expert and consulting firm WSP to undertake in 2010 that recommended significant investments in the city’s distribution system to provide the business and industry sector’s requirements.

It also pointed to the second WSP study in 2018 that “the services that PECO provides lag behind what distribution utilities in key Philippine cities like Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao, provide.”