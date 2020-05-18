Ilonggo artists sell artworks to buy face masks for local residents

ILOILO CITY—Ilonggo artists have raised more than P1.7 million by selling art works to help raise funds for the production and free distribution of 200,000 cloth face masks for Iloilo City residents.

At least 80 artworks had been sold by Ilonggo Artists Against COVID-19, composed of Ilonggo artists mostly based in Iloilo and including those in Manila and other areas, according to visual artist Rock Drilon.

Drilon said they expected to reach a target of P2.5 million to P3 million by the end of the month.

The artworks include those produced by young and student artists and renowned ones including Fernando Cabigting, Ed Defensor, PG Zoluaga and Drilon.

Also included are artworks donated by collectors.

Other prominent artists are expected to also donate their artworks.

Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Iloilo City government to produce cloth face masks as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Most of the artists will donate half of the proceeds to the projects while some will donate 30 percent or the full proceeds.

“Aside from helping the production of face masks, we are also helping fellow artists who are also severely affected by the pandemic and quarantine measures,” Drilon said.

