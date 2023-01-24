ILX Group announces acquisition of TSG Training Ltd

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ILX Group, a leading provider of accredited and best practice training solutions, has completed the acquisition of TSG Training Ltd, a company that specialises in the provision of IT and software testing training courses. The deal will strengthen ILX Group’s accredited training offering and will provide growth opportunities to both businesses.

ILX’s acquisition of TSG supports its ambition to help customers deliver on their digital transformation goals. IT is often at the heart of the changes that companies need to make to do business in the digital age, with software testing a critical component that accounts for an average of 30% of IT project development costs. The software testing market was sized at 40 billion USD last year, with a forecast CAGR of 6% between 2020-2030. This growing demand is leading to an increasing number of people looking to be trained and qualified in software testing.

Russell Kenrick, Managing Director of ILX Group says, “TSG Training is a great company that shares our cultural values and approach to training and development. It has a strong brand with over 20 years of experience in IT and software testing training. As training specialists ourselves, we value this expertise, and when that’s combined with a great team, high quality products and fantastic customers – the incredible opportunity was clear. I am really excited to welcome the team to ILX Group and look forward to developing both businesses.”

Current owner and Managing Director of TSG Training Ltd, Bernard Melson added, “I’m proud of what has been achieved at TSG Training, and I’m delighted that the business and its team have found a good home in ILX. They, like us, care about quality and have been focused on growing a business through great customers experiences, and I am excited to watch them build on the progress that we have made.”

TSG Training Ltd will trade as a subsidiary of ILX Group PLC, and will be run by ILX as a standalone business, to leverage its strong brand. This will enable TSG Training to develop new products, invest in sales and marketing, bring in new customers, and ultimately, grow the business.

TSG Training Ltd were advised by Chris Lloyd of Lloyd Advisory Ltd.

About TSG Training

TSG Training specialises in software testing training. The company offers public and private training delivered via classroom or virtual classroom, and can trace its roots back 20 years. TSG Training was established in 2017, having been spun out of Testing Solutions Group Ltd and is accredited by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, and its most popular courses are ISTQB Software testing courses. TSG Training has been instrumental in furthering the bounds of excellence of the testing industry, and the company has contributed to the development of the syllabi and exams for the ISTQB certification programme.

About ILX Group

ILX delivers portfolio, programme & project management learning and consulting solutions via a blend of multimedia e-learning, games and simulations, mobile learning, traditional and virtual classroom training, practical workshops and coaching. We work with our clients to help them to take control of change and improve project outcomes.

A market leader for over 30 years, ILX has provided best practice learning to more than 500,000 people across 5,000 organisations in over 120 countries. Our courses are developed in-house with a dedicated team of experts to produce quality learning that is engaging and flexible according to the needs of the client. The company and its multi-lingual trainers can support customers around the world.

For more information, please get in touch at marketing@ilxgroup.com, +44 (0)1270 611600.