“‘I’m a billionaire’: Sharon Cuneta hits back at basher accusing her of pocketing cash donations”

This is how Sharon Cuneta responded to a basher accusing her of pocketing cash donations.

Sharon Cuneta hit back at a basher after she was accused of pocketing the cash donation of her Mother’s Day online concert.

On May 12, Sharon shared on her Instagram page that “Love and Music Sharon: A Mother’s Day Special” has already received more than 2.3 million in donations.

The basher then said, “Where you going to put the donation in your account (sic).”

In response, Sharon stated, “No, thank you. I’m a billionaire. I don’t need to take money from anyone. But I do help. Do you?”

A follower of Sharon then came to the Mega Star’s defense and told the basher, “Milyonarya na si Sharon di niya kailangan ‘yan. FYI Sharon personally donated at least 5M from her own pocket. Marunong ka mag-comment di ka marunong magbasa. May nabasa ka bang account dyan na diretso kay Sharon Cuneta?”

Sharon then told her follower who defended her, “Sorry, correction anak: sabi ko pero di yata malinaw, bilyonarya. Since my thirties. Nakakalungkot ang mga minamasama ang pagtulong sa kapwa na galing sa puso. Sa bagay ang importante lang naman, ang Diyos ang may alam and the people who really matter to me like you!”