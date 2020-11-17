“‘I’m far from being super confident’: Ina Raymundo gets candid on physical insecurities”

Ina Raymundo may be considered as one of the sexiest celebrities in local showbiz, but even she has some insecurities.

Ina Raymundo may be considered as one of the sexiest celebrities in local showbiz, but even she has some insecurities.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “ I Feel U ,” the actress dispelled the perception that she doesn’t feel insecure about her body as she admitted that she is “far from being super confident.”

“Meron pa rin konti,” she said. “Meron akong inhibitions pa rin sa tummy ko kaya nga I go to my beauty clinic to help me with my tummy problem. But I am not obsessing about it.”

READ: Ina Raymundo shows off her ‘zebra stripes’

According to Ina, being physically active changed her perspective in everything.

“It really cleaned me from within. Kasi when you work out and you sweat out, kahit na ano pang toxins ‘yung nakain mo, nalabas mo agad. It always makes me feel clean, confident and happy. It makes me feel just really good about myself after working out and trying to eat healthy,” she said.

She also shared how she maintains her fit physique despite having to look after five kids.

“I eat on time. For me, it’s important to eat six full meals a day, para ‘yung katawan ko naka-fix na sa ganun,” she said. When it comes to working out, Ina said: “All I need is one hour a day. I don’t do one hour and a half. I never do two hours of workout, that’s too long. So one hour of workout is perfect for me.”

When asked how her kids react to her being tagged as a “sexy” and “hot mama,” Ina said laughing: “Minsan nag-eye roll sila.”

“Kanina lang ‘yung son ko sabi niya, ‘Why do you look so fancy mama?’ Pa-joke. Nagugulat pa rin sila kung bakit minsan nakaayos ako or naka-make up ako ng husto. Tini-tease nila ako but I think they appreciate it silently,” she said.

Ina ended by sharing her advice for other moms who are insecure about their physical appearance and already have lost their desire to look their best.

“The very first step is to really know why do you feel that way. It’s really from what you’ve been eating. Try to eliminate kung ano ‘yung excessive sa kinakain mo because you have to think of your health also more than anything,” she said.