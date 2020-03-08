“I’m Not On Drugs!”: Post Malone Responds To Fan Concerns About His Health

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on March 8, 2020

Post Malone fans have been freaking out about the singers’ health, after a few live performance videos hit the internet showing Posty exhibiting some behaviour that seemed a bit… well… off, including slurring his words, rolling his eyes back, stumbling, falling over & generally giving off the impression that he’s not really OK.

Eg:

A lot of fans are worried for Post Malone after videos of strange behavior surface. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/JyFirpgcg7 — DatPiff (@DatPiff) March 6, 2020

It led many to believe that Posty could be suffering from a substance abuse problem, with fans understandably on red alert following the recent tragic deaths of Post’s contemporaries Mac Miller, Lil Peep and Juice WRLD.

“You can’t sit there and tell me that this is normal behaviour from Post,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “It’s not and the man needs help before something bad happens to him. Whether it’s alcohol or drugs, he’s not using them for fun anymore, he’s abusing them. it’s too much now, people are worried.”

However, Posty has now addressed the concerns, assuring fans at a gig in Memphis that he’s “not on drugs”, while adding “I feel the best I’ve ever fucking felt in my life”.

“And that’s why I can bust my ass for these shows and fucking fall on the floor and do all that fun shit,” he told the crowd.

“But for anyone that’s concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel fucking fantastic and I’m not doing drugs.”

Phew!

It comes after the frequent Ozzy Osbourne collaborator recently acknowledged his own struggles with mental health, saying he avoids using drugs as a coping mechanism, though.

In fact, Posty says he quit smoking marijuana after a “pot-induced anxiety attack” and now consumes “nothing stronger than alcohol”.

Watch concert footage of Post Malone addressing his fans’ concerns about his health, below.