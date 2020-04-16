““I’m so proud of my generous ate!”: Alex Gonzaga defends sister Toni from bashers”

Alex Gonzaga came to the defense of her sister, Toni, from netizens who have been accusing her of not lending aid amid the coronavirus pandemic that has affected millions of lives in the country.

This, after one Twitter user singled out Teddie Salazar, Toni’s character in the film “Four Sisters and A Wedding”, as the only one among the fictional Salazar siblings who has not been helping out

during the COVID-19 crisis.

The other sisters in the blockbuster movie were Bea Alonzo, Angel Locsin, and Shaina Magdayao.

Responding to the accusation, Alex wrote: “Teddie Salazar, walang kwenta. Pero ‘yung Toni Gonzaga, dami na naitulong. ‘Di lang siya ma-post. Ako magpo-post, teka lang.”

Hours later, Alex shared a photo of the bags of relief goods apparently donated by her sister, who she said “has been continuously helping without posting anything.”

“The fourth batch of our 1K relief goods is from my sister,” she wrote.

“She has been continuously helping without posting anything. She has built and renovated different churches, has scholars, and regular feeding program for kids. Ako na lang mag-post kasi I’m so proud of my generous ate!” she added.

Earlier, Toni defended herself from a netizen who attacked her via a lengthy comment on Instagram for being “selfish” and “useless” in this time of crisis.

“I NEVER broadcast the help we give,” she replied.

“I don’t need your validation and praise for it. Some people can work and help in silence. Respect that. Not everything is publicized like how you want it,” she added.