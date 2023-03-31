IMA Announces Strategic Partnership with LEC Graduate School of Accounting

Partnerships aim to inspire a new generation of leaders to advance the management accounting profession and U.S. CMA certification in Japan

TOKYO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) and LEC Graduate School of Accounting have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at helping finance and accounting professionals develop the critical accounting and financial management skills needed for today’s complex and everchanging business environment.

The collaboration will enable LEC Graduate School of Accounting to offer the globally recognized U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) certification program to its students in Japan. The U.S. CMA certification is a highly relevant program aimed at bridging the skills gap for young professionals planning a career in finance and accounting. The program equips students with fundamental skills relevant for the future, including financial planning, analysis, control, decision support, and professional ethics.

“IMA is excited to partner with LEC Graduate School of Accounting to support the development of finance and accounting professionals in Japan,” said Dr. Josh Heniro, Managing Director of IMA Asia Pacific. “The U.S. CMA certification is highly regarded around the world as a valuable achievement that demonstrates mastery of critical accounting and financial management skills. We look forward to working with LEC Graduate School of Accounting to help students in Japan advance their careers and build a stronger future for the profession.”

“The partnership with IMA is an important milestone in LEC Graduate School of Accounting’s efforts to provide high-quality finance and accounting education to our students,” said Professor Kunihiro Yuki, CMA (U.S.), U.S. CPA, LEC Graduate School of Accounting. I heard of IMA in 2007 when I learned about management accounting from Professor Osamu Nishizawa at this graduate accounting school. Professor Nishizawa was the first IMA member in Japan and the first president of the IMA Tokyo Chapter. After graduating from this school, I obtained the U.S. CMA and U.S. CPA, and since 2013, I have been in charge of management accounting at this graduate school. With the MoU signed, I am planning to hold regular study sessions as an initiative to have current students and graduates of our LEC graduate accounting school understand the value of the U.S. CMA.”

The U.S. CMA certification is suitable for finance and accounting professionals at all levels – from young executives planning to advance their career, to experienced decision makers looking to improve their data analysis skills and obtain an advanced professional certification. The certification is designed to build the individual’s technical management accounting skills and knowledge to enhance employability and ensure the development of a workforce that is prepared for roles and demands that are critical to professionals in today’s economy.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)



IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

About LEC Graduate School of Accounting

LEC Graduate School of Accounting (LEC GSA) is the professional graduate school that was founded by TOKYO LEGAL MIND Co., Ltd in 2005. Since its opening, LEC GSA has focused on recurrent education for working adults and conducted education oriented toward the fusion of theory and practice. LEC GSA is constantly working on nurturing capable accounting professionals who possess sophisticated expertise, the capacity for thought, judgement and practice to a high degree with professional ethics. For more information about LEC GSA, please visit https://www.lec.ac.jp/.