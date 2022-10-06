IMA Establishes Footprint in Mongolia with FinSight Academy

Partnership is aimed to advance the management accounting profession and prepare accounting and finance professionals for the U.S. CMA certification

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on the advancement of the management accounting profession, is proud to announce FinSight Academy as an IMA Silver Approved Review Course Provider (ARCP) in Mongolia.



FinSight Academy was established as part of the FinSight Corporation and is a leading training organization in Mongolia. The organization’s key objectives are to provide prestigious certifications, exclusive education, and best practices in financial management and accounting for businesses and individuals in Mongolia.

“IMA is proud to appoint FinSight Academy as an Approved Review Course Provider in Mongolia. Today’s business world is rapidly evolving and there is an expanded role for accounting & finance professionals,” said Josh Heniro, Ph.D., senior director, Southeast Asia & Australasia at IMA. “This partnership signifies IMA’s continued commitment to advancing the management accounting profession in Mongolia, supporting individuals with the opportunity to upskill and reskill to succeed in today’s competitive business environment as they progress through their careers.”

There is a strong demand for a competitive workforce with international qualifications, experience and strategic skills, which have been always considered the biggest obstacle for organizations in Mongolia. FinSight Academy will impact this challenging environment by providing training for the U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and becoming the gateway for future U.S. CMAs. Earning this certification will bring crucial value to the domestic and global market.

“For the first time in Mongolia, we are filling the gaps, discovering the possibilities for management accountants and their academic development. In this collaboration, we are solving these issues and improving professional capability within the country. This opportunity will support the financial and accounting sector to meet international standards and best practices, and address capacity enhancement in Mongolia,” said Naranzul Ganzorig, executive director of FinSight Academy. “We chose to partner with IMA because the U.S. CMA is a globally respected professional qualification with a focus on management accounting.”

Professionals that earn a U.S. CMA pass a rigorous two-part exam that covers the mastery of 12 core practice areas. U.S. CMAs bring financial planning, control, and decision support to their workplaces, and help organizations close the skills gap and gain a competitive edge in the market. To date, more than 100,000 U.S. CMAs in over 100 countries have been awarded. Click on the link to find out more about the U.S. CMA.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and more than 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

About FinSight Academy

FinSight Corporation is a one-stop business consulting & solution hub for SMEs headquartered in Mongolia, consisting of 6 subsidiary companies including Finsight Academy, Finsight Marketing, Finsight Investment, Finsight Talent Management, Finsight Consulting and Finsight Accounting. FinSight Academy was established as part of the FinSight Corporation with key objectives to provide prestigious credentials, exclusive education and best practices in the financial management and accounting industry for businesses and individuals in Mongolia. We value professional excellence, integrity and ethical approach, a learning and growing lifestyle as well as sustainable development. We offer the best management accounting services to enhance internationally qualified accountants more accepted and appreciated while supporting the overall quality of the local ‘accounting and finance’ sector. For more information about Finsight Academy, please visit www.finsightcorp.mn